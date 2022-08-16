Apu Biswas' Tollywood debut film ‘Ajker shortcut’ poster revealed

First poster of popular actor Apu Biswas's Tollywood debut film "Ajker shortcut' was unveiled on Monday (15 August).

Starring Parambrata Chatterjee and Apu Biswas and Gourab Chatterjee in lead, the plot of the film is provided by Indian singer-songwriter Nachiketa Chakraborty. The music of the film is also slated to be directed by Nachiketa.

The film revolves around theme of unemployment.

According to an Indian media report, Parambrata will star as a slum-dweller named Bishnu, while Apu Biswas will play the role of a Bangladeshi woman who came to India to seek medical treatment.

"The film portrays how people try to earn money through shortcuts and showcase the dilemma of unemployed youth," Apu Biswas told the media.

The film also stars Sandip Bhattacharya, Rajashree Bhowmik, Biswanath Basu among others in pivotal roles.