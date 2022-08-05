Siam Ahmed gearing up for Tollywood debut

Splash

Siam Ahmed gearing up for Tollywood debut. Photo: Facebook
Siam Ahmed gearing up for Tollywood debut. Photo: Facebook

Popular actor Siam Ahmed is gearing up for his Tollywood debut and shared pictures with the casts of the film Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabantee and Ayushi.

Siam clicked the photos during his visit to Kolkata.

Sharing a picture with renowned actor Prosenjit also known as Bumba Da, Siam revealed how the popular Indian actor is admired by both him and his mother.

"We have made some wonderful moments. He (Prosenjit) is an extremely humble person. I am really excited to share the screen with Bumba Da," penned Siam Ahmed.   

"Prosenjit is my mother's favourite actor and my mother is glad that I will be sharing the screen with him. I am eager to learn many things from the legendary actor while working with him," added the national award-winning actor Siam.

The yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Sayantan Ghosal is slated to chronicle the theme of family bonding.

The shooting of the film, produced under the banner of Shadow Films and Roadshow Films, is scheduled to start in London later this month.

