Maya: The gritty Dhaka experience all over again

Splash

Aziz Hakim
27 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:47 am

Related News

Maya: The gritty Dhaka experience all over again

If gritty artworks made out of everyday inanimate objects is your thing, look no further than Syed Muhammad Zakir’s solo exhibition ‘Maya’ at the Bengal Shilpalay which runs till 2 September

Aziz Hakim
27 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:47 am
Syed Muhammad Zakir. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Syed Muhammad Zakir. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Art is a medium of expression for a creator. They may mean one thing to him or her but the unsuspecting audience may derive or arrive at another point altogether.

But that doesn't take away the intrinsic value of any certain artwork: eliciting some emotion in the viewer's mind; and no art means the same thing to two people.

In that light, the installation art exhibition that I recently visited, titled 'Maya,' at Bengal Shilpalay, left me… 'clueless.'  Maya is Syed Muhammad Zakir's -  an alum of Charukala, Dhaka University - solo exhibition and will run till 2 September. 

The echoing halls of the fourth floor of Bengal Shilpalay was intensively decorated with Zakir's installations, which he made using the most ordinary objects – tarpaulin, children's toys, scrapped electronics, tree branches, construction items and whatnot. The array of materials used to create his arts were rather overwhelming to my senses. 

Some felt jarring, some incomprehensible and some were simply too ordinary. It's not like every ordinary object passes for "inspiration" for art. 

"I've created these arts using whatever I could lay my hands on. I gathered these used objects from parks, streets, fields and so on," confirmed Zakir, adding that his "art" were in fact not much more than slapping dissimilar objects together. 

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

While they weren't – clearly – very artsy, some installations, however, gripped me. As space isn't an issue at Shilpalay, a humongous rib cage-like installation is being featured there. It's made of coconut tree branches, as ribs, attached to a spine made of cement with industrial nuts and bolts. 

For one thing, the said exhibit fulfilled an installation's purpose, which is to help the audience interact with it. Interaction aside, what it means or says is not clear – not subtle, just not clear. 

"The materials give me ideas; I don't plan any of it ahead," the artist said. Well, isn't that exactly how "installation art" works? I wondered. "Those coconut tree branches felt like ribs to me. I picked them up from Dhanmondi lake and got down to work," he added. 

Right next to the supposed rib cage lies a mound of… nothing. I mean there is something there but I don't know what exactly.

"I saw an empty space here and used it. These piled up concrete symbolises a cosmic particle that hit the ground, hurtling in from outer space," he said. But no, I felt nothing as such. 

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

'Last Plantation,' a dead tree made from rods, was a nice touch. According to the artist, the metal symbolises how our intervention is disrupting the delicate balance of nature. This, although unconventional, I took his word for. "Nature and man-made objects like concrete or metal coming together and becoming something unnatural is the message here."

The street-life is a recurring motif of 'Maya'. In Dhaka, the gritty "street-life" experience is an inevitability. We'd rather go to an exhibition to find respite from that, but sadly, I was reminded more of it.

As some of Zakir's – actual, hand painted – drawings also hung on the hall walls, gazing at them I was able to escape from all the exhibits reminding me of how our entire city is strangled with these objects. 

For what it's worth, you can still visit 'Maya' as it will continue for some more time, but you should go to watch gritty art, if that's to your liking. 

Top News

Syed Muhammad Zakir / Maya / art / Gallery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

27m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh