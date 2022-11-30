Moushumi: I am yet to star in my dream role 

The list of mainstream movies Moushumi has starred in is vast. On 11 November two of her latest films were released in theatres – 'Deshantar', directed by Ashutosh Sujon and 'Bhangan' directed by Mirza Sakhawat Hossain.

These movies were Moushumi's first appearance in nearly two years, and she received a lot of praise for playing the central roles in both films.

Two films releasing on the same day had her excited.

'The theatres are finally operational after the pandemic hit our country. The Covid-19 situation is also very much under control. It was great to have two of my movies released now. Even if you act regularly, and nobody gets to see it makes you feel bad," she said.

"Both the movies are getting good response from the audience even though they are not commercial films. The films are very story driven."

Deshantar is based on the story of popular poet Nirmalendu Goon. The division of our country was the focal point in this film.

"The director has portrayed the timeline beautifully. I acted with great interest," she said, adding, "I also liked the story of Bhangan as well. Its story is more realistic than many other movies. And I also played a very challenging role. Acting in it was a lot of hard work. As an artist, there will be certain dissatisfactions. Still, I did the best I could do for the character."

"I have completed the shooting of a movie in Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) after a long time. Director Sakhawat made the film with great care."

The year was 1993. Arifa Pervin Zaman, better known as actress Moushumi, made her debut with the movie 'Keyamat Theke Keyamat', directed by Sohanur Rahman Sohan.

Her debut film earned her a great deal of popularity among the audience. Moushumi is one of those stars who emerged and contributed to the beginning of the modern era of Bangladeshi cinema.

As her popularity kept growing, she instantly became a role model for many because of her modern take on acting.

Moushumi happens to be one of those few stars who was ushered into fame through her performance right from the very beginning. She also left a mark through modelling in advertisements. Many modern and like minded individuals signed up for cinema alongside her. Ferdous and Riaz are a couple examples of her notable contemporaries.

Apart from movies, she also performed in dramas a few times. Especially during Eid and special occasions.

Moushumi has been entertaining audiences for three decades. Although a lot of her contemporaries retired from cinema, she still continues to act regularly in lead roles. Even during Covid-19 when a lot of her contemporaries went out of work, she remained busy with acting.

Moushumi has also gained international recognition as a star. For example, she has served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for some time. This successful star is moving forward with the desire to enrich the entertainment arena of the country through working with new zeal.

Moushumi will be starring in another new movie 'Sonar Char' directed by Zahid Hossain. The film is in its final stage of production.

"At this stage of my acting career, I don't like doing mediocre work. So despite getting a lot of job offers, I choose to work for a selected few. I think I am yet to star in my dream role."