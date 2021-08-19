Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first baby together

19 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 11:00 am

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first baby together

Colin Jost confirmed the news of their baby by sharing a post on his Instagram account

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first baby together. Photo: Collected
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first baby together. Photo: Collected

Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson has welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Colin Jost. The comedian confirmed the news of their baby by sharing a post on his Instagram account. "Ok ok we had a baby," Colin wrote.

The Saturday Night Live star also revealed, "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much." He then requested fans for some privacy. "Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist @chethinks [sic]," jokingly tagging his SNL Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.

He shared the post with the hashtags, "We got away with it for a long time," "no kids policy," and "we're going to disney world".

While Cosmo is the couple's first baby together, Scarlett already has a six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, from her marriage with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The news of Scarlett and Colin's son comes shortly after the comedian confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child. On Thursday, a Page Six report said that during his stand-up comedy performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Colin confirmed that Scarlett is pregnant. Colin said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," according to a source in the audience.

Scarlett and Colin, secretly tied the knot in October 2020, after they dated for three years. Their wedding was attended by close family and friends. Their wedding was announced through an Instagram post on the page called Meals on Wheels America. The charity platform provides food and resources to the elderly.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the post read.

Meanwhile, Scarlett has been embroiled in a legal battle against Disney Studios after they released her solo Marvel Studios film Black Widow on their digital streaming platform Disney+ along with the theatrical release. Her lawsuit alleges that the studio breached its contract with her.

