Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

21 August, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:48 am

In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on 20 August. Photo: Collected
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on 20 August. Photo: Collected

Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are proud parents to a baby boy. Their son was born on 20 August, as shared in a note sent by the new parents to their friends.

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share her good wishes with Sonam's parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor. She also shared the note on her Stories. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand," it read.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared the same note too. Sonam and Anand have not yet shared any message on their social media, neither has Anil.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Earlier, Sonam took to her Instagram and dropped a few pictures in ethnic attire and she spoke about her pregnancy, sharing the pics, she wrote, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel – Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful."

