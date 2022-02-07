Kylie Jenner appears to announce birth of baby boy

Kylie Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters

U.S. model and media personality Kylie Jenner on Sunday appeared to announce the birth of a baby boy, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby's arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart.

Last year the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

61st Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Reuters

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian added to the post "Mommy of two life" and Scott added a series of heart emojis. E! News reported it confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy but did not cite any sources.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan made famous by the reality television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which ended its 15-year run in June.

She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

The TV show launched the beauty and fashion empires of Kylie Jenner and her half-sister Kim Kardashian. Jenner's social media presence includes 308 million Instagram followers.