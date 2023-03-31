Wes Anderson's stunning 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and aliens

In the 1950s, a made-up American desert town is the setting for the film "Asteroid City". World-changing events occur at a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention intended to bring students and parents together in academic competition, wreaking world changing havoc.

The film's main cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks and Hong Chau.

Also featured in the film are Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

"Asteroid City" is the latest on Anderson's long list of credits that include "Fantastic Mr Fox", "Isle of Dogs", "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "Moonrise Kingdom", "The French Dispatch" and "The Royal Tenenbaums".

Anderson's Netflix-backed "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar", based on the Roald Dahl book, is also slated to premiere in 2023.

The film is expected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.