Shreya Ghosal shares picture of son Devyaan with fans

Glitz

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 05:32 pm

Shreya Ghoshal with her baby boy. Photo: Instragram
Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal shared a picture of her son on Instagram as he turned 6 months old on Monday (22 November).

Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, Shreya wrote, "Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently, I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me."

Shreya had announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in March this year.

She shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote: "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

The Bollywood singer married Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on 5 February of 2015. The duo dated for several years before getting married.

Shreya and Shiladitya's first child Devyaan, was born on 22 May.

