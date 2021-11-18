Rapper Young Dolph shot dead

American rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot in a cookie shop in Memphis, US on Wednesday.

He died at age 36.

The Chicago-born artist whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was reportedly purchasing cookies at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone drove up and shot him, reports CNN.

The suspect has not been identified as of now.

Young released his debut album "King of Memphis" in 2016.

His 2020 album "Rich Slave" was a massive hit and shot to the top of the Billboard 200 list.

Young Dolph was nearly killed in 2017. He sustained three gunshots and spent several weeks in hospital after that incident.

During an interview with "The Guardian" in 2018, Young Dolph said, "I've been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19."

A myriad of celebrities paid tribute after Young Dolph's demise.

Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Dolph on"RNB" was stunned over the death of Young Dolph.

"R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart" tweeted Gucci Mane.