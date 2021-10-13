Rapper Tyga arrested on domestic violence charges

Michael Stevenson, popularly known as rapper Tyga got arrested due to an alleged domestic violence incident.

The 31-year-old singer was later released upon $50,000 bond, reports USA Today.

The arrest came as the singer's ex-girlfriend, fashion designer Camaryn Swanson shared pictures online with a bruised eye.

"I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," Camaryn penned in an Instagram post.

"I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself," she added.

However, Camaron did not accuse Tyga specifically.

Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner Jenner from 2015-2017.

He also shares 8-year-old son King Cairo with model Blac Chyna who he dated from 2011-2014.