Mahila Parishad condemns housewife beating at village arbitration

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 06:07 pm

Representational Imgae
Representational Imgae

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has expressed deep concern over the harassment and beating of a housewife by a public representative at an arbitration at Sariakandi upazila's Ganakpara village in Bogura.

According to media reports, the housewife was beaten by a stick by Tariqul Islam, a member of Ward No-2 of Narchi Union in the upazila, on 25 April, at an arbitration held over the allegation of extra-marital affairs, says a press release.

According to reports published in various national dailies on 25 April, village doctor (kabiraj) Abdul Khaleq, son of late Ibrahim Pramanik of Uttar Hindukandi village of ​​Sariakandi upazila, used to often go to the home of the housewife in Ganakpara village. Allegedly, he often spent the night there. 

According to the locals, Abdul Khaleq was in an immoral relationship with the daughter of the housewife. Based on this notion, the locals organised an arbitration on 23 April in Ganakpara village. In the arbitration, UP member Tariqul convicted Khaleq and the housewife and beat them publicly.

In the press statement, the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad strongly condemned the incident and demanded appropriate legal action against those involved in the "harassment, humiliation and beating of the housewife through illegal arbitration".

At the same time, the organisation drew the attention of the government and the administration to stop such illegal arbitrations as per a verdict of the High Court.

Demanding punishment for the organisers of the arbitration, Mahila Parishad also called for taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of the housewife's family members. 

It also called for the prevention of violence against women and girls and the building of social resistance across the country against social degradation.

 

Comments

