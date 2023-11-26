Domestic violence must be recognised as a criminal offense: Experts

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Bangladesh and the Local Consultative Group on Women Advancement and Gender Equality (LCG WAGE), marked the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Dhaka.

Under the theme "Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls," the discussion underscored the urgency of preventing violence against women and girls. Key issues, including discriminatory laws, workplace violence, and the creation of safe spaces for women's leadership, took center stage.

As the Special Guest, the UN Resident Coordinator emphasised, 'Besides passing legislation and enhancing implementation, adequate funding allocation is imperative to ensure these commitments, coupled with a mechanism to track gender equality budget allocation overall.'

Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde, also present as a special guest, highlighted, 'The cost of violence in any society is enormous. Investing in preventing gender-based violence is therefore not only the right but the wise thing to do.'

During the roundtable, Barrister Farzana Mahmood presented a comprehensive research paper evaluating Bangladesh's existing legal framework regarding domestic violence and workplace sexual harassment. The paper, based on recent studies by the ILO, UNFPA, and UN Women, emphasised legal gaps and strengths, shedding light on necessary improvements.

An alarming revelation was the prevalence of domestic violence in Bangladesh, with a 2015 survey indicating that approximately 72.6 percent of married women have faced abuse. Despite the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act of 2010 aiming to address this, the Criminal Penal Code doesn't classify domestic violence as a criminal offense. Recommendations stressed the criminalisation of domestic violence, police force training, and broader consultations with women's rights organisations, academia, legal and social researchers, and the judiciary for law amendments.

While the high court directive of 2009 provides guidelines to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces, educational institutions, and public places, laws like the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006 still contain vaguely worded prohibitions needing revision.

Focusing on prevention, the chief guest, State Minister of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, in her speech said, 'We can reshape our culture. Changing men's attitudes, stereotypical mindsets, and behavior is essential to reduce violence against women.'

At the open discussion, participants stressed the necessity of family-level interventions, assessing the cost of gender-based violence (GBV), addressing patriarchy, and investing in research to reduce violence against women and girls.

Country Representative of UN Women, Gitanjali Singh, highlighted, 'Annual monitoring of laws and timely amendments are crucial to keep them relevant. Governments must unlock financing from various sectors and adjust national budgets through gender-responsive budgeting.'

Country Representative of UNFPA, Kristine Blokhus said, 'As we address violence against women and sexual harassment, let's focus these discussions on women's dignity, safety, and empowerment. Sexual Harassment is a problematic issue not because it undermines a woman's modesty – but because it undermines her freedom.'

In her remarks, Najma Mubarak, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, affirmed, 'We recognise the importance of prioritising research and development. Today's recommendations will be our focus moving forward.'

The session was moderated by Dr. Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, Joint Secretary & Project Director, Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence Against Women.

The seminar emphasised the crucial role of the 16-day program in preventing violence against women and girls in Bangladesh. It provided a collaborative platform for stakeholders to address challenges and collectively work towards fostering a safer, more inclusive society.