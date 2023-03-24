Domestic violence charges against 'Rick & Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland dropped

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Domestic violence charges filed against 'Rick & Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland have been dropped. Lack of sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, in addition to the information that came to light during the investigation led to the charges being dropped.

Roiland had been charged with two felonies: one for false imprisonment by threat, violence, fraud, or deceit against an unnamed Jane Doe he had been dating, and the other for domestic battery with bodily injury.

Roiland tweeted for the first time since the allegations were made, breaking his silence on the matter.

"I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt this day would come. I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled.' That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name," reads his tweet.

