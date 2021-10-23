Paul Walker's daughter Meadow marries Louis Thornton-Allan, Vin Diesel walks her down the aisle

23 October, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 02:12 pm

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker married her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan, in a stunning ceremony held in the Dominican Republic. Her godfather Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle

23 October, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 02:12 pm
Paul Walker&#039;s daughter Meadow marries Louis Thornton-Allan, Vin Diesel walks her down the aisle. Photo: Instagram
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow marries Louis Thornton-Allan, Vin Diesel walks her down the aisle. Photo: Instagram

Beloved Fast & Furious star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker married her fiance, Louis Thornton-Allan, in a stunning ceremony held in the Dominican Republic. And her late father's Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel was there to ring in her special day by her side.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram to share the news with her followers by posting pictures and videos from the nuptials. The video shows Vin Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, walking her down the aisle in place of her dad, who died in 2013.

Meadow Walker shared a black and white video from her beachside wedding on October 23 to announce the news and captioned it, "we're married!!!!" The video also shows some sweet moments from the ceremony featuring Vin's daughters and Jordana Brewster, who played Mia Toretto in Fast & Furious. Jordana was also seen hugging Meadow in the video.

Meadow Walker chose a Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress for her big day. The ivory number, made in silk cady, comes with a pure hourglass shape, minimal train, a halter neck, and an edgy, backless design anchored by a simple strap. She completed the look with a simple veil and Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Talking to Vogue about the bride's dress, the creative designer of Givenchy, Matthew Williams, said, "My good friend Meadow is already the most beautiful person inside and out. So I wanted to really let her personality shine through with the simplest, most modern of bridal gowns in silk cady."

Meadow also shared photos of Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle and a black-and-white image with Louis after their ceremony with the caption, "ayooooo."

Additionally, Vin and Meadow share a special bond. The actor has often talked about their connection in several interviews. He even revealed in an interview that she is the first person to wish him on Father's Day. "I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie," Vin had told Extra.

 

