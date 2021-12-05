Mosharraf Karim starrer ‘Boudour’ to hit Banglavision on 6 Dec

Bou Dour. Photo: Courtesy
Drama serial titled "Boudour" is all set to hit the Banglavision screen on 6 December starring popular Actor Mosharraf Karim in a pivotal role.

Penned by Manosh Pal and helmed by Shams Karim, the drama will air every Monday and Thursday at 8.20 pm.

The series features an ensemble cast including Mosharraf Karim, Salha Khanam Nadia, Shatabdi Wadud, Robena Reza Jui, Rimi Karim, Shamim Zaman, Shamapti Mashuk among others.

Actor Mosharraf Karim will be portraying the character of an expatriate who returns to his motherland from the USA after ten years. The comic plot of the drama will progress with twists and turns as the foreign returned protagonist announces that he will be organising a competition called "Boudour" to heighten the importance of wives in his locality, Banglavision program Chief Tareq Akhand said.

 

