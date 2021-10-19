Kanye West is now Ye

American Rapper Kanye West has changed his name to Ye.

A Judge from Los Angeles has approved the request of the artist to change his name legally from Kanye Omari West to Ye with no middle or last name.

The 44-year-old singer had filed for changing his name officially due to "personal reasons"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Photo: Reuters

Kanye, Kim Kardashian's former husband, wanted to call himself Ye for a long time.

"The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE," shared the rapper in a tweet in 2018.

The musician's eighth album released on 1 June 2018 is also titled "Ye".

During earlier interviews the rapper said that he likes the shortened version of his name and "Ye" has been used throughout the Bible, reports Yahoo News.

Keeping up with the Kardashian star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce with Kanye West in February. Recently, Kim reportedly won the $60 million Los Angeles mansion in her divorce proceedings from the rapper.

The couple had purchased the mansion in 2014 for around $20 million but they spent millions of dollars on the renovation process.

In her debut as the host of "Saturday Night Live," Kim poked her ex-husband during her monologue.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shares 4 children. Photo: Collected

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not to mention the richest black person in America," said Kim.

"We also have four amazing kids, which is why when I divorced him, it came to just one thing, his personality," She added.