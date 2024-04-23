Ye disses Drake and J.Cole

The music industry is abuzz as Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, teased a provocative remix of the diss track "Like That," originally by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar. Premiering his incendiary verse on Justin LaBoy's podcast 'The Download,' Ye directed verbal jabs at both Drake and J. Cole.

A clip posted on Instagram revealed a cheerful Ye giving fans a taste of his remix, referencing Lamar's past disputes with Drake. His verse boldly addresses the two rappers, dismissing their significance in the rap scene. As of Sunday, Ye's full remix hadn't hit streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100, stirring the pot with insinuations aimed at Drake and J. Cole.

In response, Drake released two tracks, "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," taking aim at Lamar, with the latter featuring AI-generated verses mimicking rap legends to escalate the dispute. Lamar has yet to reply to these latest entries in their ongoing rap feud.