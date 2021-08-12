Johnny Depp's film festival awards insulting, domestic abuse: Charity organizations

Glitz

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 12:28 pm

Related News

Johnny Depp's film festival awards insulting, domestic abuse: Charity organizations

The Women's Aid Federation said Johnny Depp winning the San Sebastian film festival award is disrespectful to abuse survivors

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 12:28 pm
Johnny Depp. Photo: Collected
Johnny Depp. Photo: Collected

A leading domestic abuse charity has criticised two major European film festivals for deciding to honour Johnny Depp at their forthcoming events. 

Johnny Depp will be feted at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival later this month and is also due to receive the San Sebastian Film Festival's Donostia award in September, reports BBC. 

The Women's Aid Federation said this was disrespectful to abuse survivors.

Solace Women's Aid, another charity that is one of its member organisations, said such awards were "misleading" and "insulting".

Spain's leading group of women filmmakers also condemned the San Sebastian film festival's decision to award Johnny Depp its highest honour. 

The Spanish filmmakers stated that honouring the actor gave the international event a bad name after a British judge ruled last year that allegations of domestic violence against the actor were "substantially correct."

Cristina Andreu, the President of Spain's Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, said she was "very surprised" by the decision, announced Monday, to award Depp the Donostia Award at the festival's 69th edition next month. The award is the event's top prize and aims to honour lifetime achievement.

"This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: 'It doesn't matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor'," Andreu told The Associated Press.

The San Sebastian Film Festival in northern Spain announced on Monday that Depp would receive its "highest honorary award" on 22 September.

It hailed Depp as "one of contemporary cinema's most talented and versatile actors" with a reputation for playing "almost always misfits".

On Tuesday, the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic said it would pay its own tribute to the actor's "extensive career and lasting legacy".

It described him as a "multifaceted artist" and "icon of the contemporary cinema" whom it was "thrilled" to honour at the festival, which runs from 20 to 28 August.

Johnny Depp / Charity organizations / female directors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

20h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie