New pictures of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV revealed

Splash

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 09:22 am

A few new pictures of actor Johnny Depp as King Louis XV of France in the upcoming historical film 'Jeanne du Barry' have emerged online. This will be Johnny's first film since his defamation trial against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. 

The actor's first look from the film was released last year. Maiwenn, who has directed the film, will also star alongside Johnny as the titular Jeanne du Barry. Maiwenn also co-wrote the film apart from directing it. 

Recently, she shared a picture on Instagram featuring Johnny in his costume – golden coat and a hat. Maiwenn is also featured in the photo.

In another photo, a closeup one, posted on Instagram, Maiwenn is seen holding Johnny as they sat at a table, twinning in black outfits. Maiwenn rested her head on Johnny's shoulder with a sad expression on her face. Johnny had a shocked expression on his face as he looked ahead.

People, citing an industry source, reported that the film might premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. 

The film follows the story of the King of France's last royal mistress Jeanne du Barry, who was born into poverty but managed to climb the social ladder using her intelligence to become Louis XV's favorite companion, as per the report.
 

