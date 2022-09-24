Johnny Depp dating his UK lawyer in defamation case

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 10:30 am

Johnny Depp is seen with his UK lawyer Joelle Rich. Photo: Collected
Johnny Depp is seen with his UK lawyer Joelle Rich. Photo: Collected

Johnny Depp is dating one of his legal counsels for the UK trial Joelle Rich, reported TMZ. 

The American megastar was earlier rumoured to be dating Camille Vasquez, who represented the actor in the notorious defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. But new reports now revealed that it was Rich, not Vasques who Depp has been dating.  

Rich represented Depp in the UK trial, where he sued British tabloid The Sun and lost.

Joelle Rich is married but is currently in the process of a divorce with his estranged husband, with whom she shares two kids.

Rich was seen alongside Depp in the Virginia trial, even though she did not work as a counsel, but was present in the courtroom for "support", according to the Us Weekly, which broke the story. 

A UK lawyer, Rich "works to defend [clients'] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online and on social media…", according to the lawyer's bio. 

Before this news broke out, people who followed the Virginia trial were convinced that Depp was dating Camille, a speculation which the famous lawyer found "sexist".

