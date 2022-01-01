House of the Dragon: “It’s Dark, It’s Powerful, It’s Visceral”

Game of Thrones books writer George R. R. Martin praises the upcoming HBO prequel series 'House of the Dragon'.

Starring Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Archy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and more.

The series will be a deeper dive into the Targaryan family. The show's setting will be about 170 years before season one of 'Game of Thrones'. It will be showing the rise of the Targaryens and how they ruled Westeros.

Collider reports how according to the site MovieWeb, 'House of the Dragon' is one of the most anticipated shows.

Martin wrote in his blog, "I am anticipating HOUSE OF THE DRAGON pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also … mum's the word now, don't tell anyone… I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

Fans were quite disappointed after the season finale of 'Game of Thrones'. However, Martin's excitement clears out the air to a great extent as it can be a perfect tagline for those who were worried about how the 'House of the Dragon' might be.

Martin ended his blog with "I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed."

It is no secret how Martin had previously spoken about the ending of 'Game of Thrones'. Thus, his approval for the upcoming show gives hope.