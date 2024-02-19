Maisie Williams says starring in Game of Thrones at a young age left her 'lost'

Splash

Maisie Williams says starring in Game of Thrones at a young age left her 'lost'

Maisie Williams opened up about playing Arya Stark in the hugely successful show Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams. Photo: Collected
Maisie Williams. Photo: Collected

Maisie Williams is opening up about her experience of playing Arya Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, at a very young age.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Maisie Williams said that starring in the fantasy drama brought her a 'lot of discomfort' where she felt lost for a long time.

In the interview with The Sunday Times, Maisie said, "I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn't pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort. Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It's hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it's done."

She further added how she wants to offer advice to child actors who are also in the same industry as her, and might experience similar pressure under the limelight. "I really dig within myself to try and bring out something that I feel would be really useful. I've no idea if I ever have, but I know that at least they could text me or call," she said.

Maisie received worldwide attention and Emmy nominations for her work in the show. She had to audition for the part at the young age of 14, and played Arya Stark throughout the entirety of eight seasons. A prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, was released in 2022.

The show starred 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

Maisie Williams / Game of Thrones / GOT

