House of the Dragon season 2 release date announced

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 12:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off series 'House of the Dragon', is set to release in June this year.

The series will be available for streaming on HBO, as confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming boss J.B. Perrette.

The revised launch date, disclosed during an interview at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media, and Telecom conference, tightens the timeframe for the anticipated premiere of the show, previously slated for "early summer." This release information was initially disclosed by Variety.

Perrette's confirmation brings the second season of the show somewhat nearer than Matt Smith's initial estimate, which was around August. The renewal of 'House of the Dragon' has remained one of the highly anticipated after it was wrapped up back in 2022.

Once it premieres, House of the Dragon Season 2 will continue the narrative of Fire and Blood, further exploring the history of the Targaryen Kings preceding Game of Thrones. Drawing from the book's events, it promises to intensify the plot with more dragons, assassins, and the arrival of several new characters.

