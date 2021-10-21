Goethe-Institute Bangladesh hosts 3rd edition of Science Film Festival

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 03:41 pm

Goethe-Institute Bangladesh hosts 3rd edition of Science Film Festival

For the first time this year, the Science Film Festival is introducing a quiz show for the students of Grades 9–12 across 5 countries: Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Goethe-Institute Bangladesh is hosting the third edition of the Science Film Festival (SFF) this year from October 1 to December 20, 2021.

The partners for this year's festival are Aspire to Innovate (A2i), Brac Academy, JAAGO Foundation, Teach for Bangladesh (TFB), Netz Bangladesh, UNESCO, Independent University, Bangladesh, PASCH-Schools: Partners for the Future Maple Leaf International School, Oxford International School (OIS), Mastermind International School in Chittagong.

The festival is designed with 122 films from 22 countries as the international official selection, noted a press release.

A selection of 32 films will be available for the Bangladeshi audience where filmmakers, educators, students, and film enthusiasts can watch the films through registration.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Along with the screening of the films, workshops for students and educators, quiz and science discussions will be carried out during the festival time.

Besides online screening of the films, some of the films will also be broadcasted on local television.

Keeping the impact of coronavirus on mental health in mind, Science Film Festival turns its focus to health and mental health in 2021.

Dr.Kirsten Hackenbroch, the director of Goethe-Institut Bangladesh said, "Science can make a difference and save lives, we just all learned again. And to be a scientist means to be open to the unexpected, to inspire debates, and to co-create sustainable futures for humanity. You can start young: to show how this serious endeavour is also fun is one aim of the Science Film Festival."

The virtual inauguration of the Science Film Festival will be held on 22 October 2021. Upon registration, the inauguration is open for all.

Registration link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/18whnt3xDSYLmjqCdSNZ5gtntvrIWa5iZYYHxos4cTDQ/prefill

For the first time this year, the festival is introducing a quiz show.

The quiz show, SFFQ2021, will be open to students of Grades 9–12 across 5 countries: Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

It will be held in three stages - intra-national online round (October–November), national-level video conference round (December), and International level video conference round (December).

 Link – www.sffquiz.com

