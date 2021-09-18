Awarded German Short Film screening to be held online on Thursday

Short Films are exciting, innovative, entertaining and full of surprises. The German Short Film Award is the most important award, endowed with the highest amount of money given to short films in Germany. It has been awarded since 1956 to outstanding short film productions. Since 1998, the nominees and award winners are touring German cinemas every year.

This online short films screening session titled "Short.film.tour- The German short film award" ('Kurz.film.tour- Der Deutsche Kurzfilmpreis') to be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, in association with the Lagvelki, will organize the event.

For this screening session, five short films were shortlisted for screening out of thirteen selections that the "Kutz.Film.Tour 2021" package offers.

During the 6 hours length screening session, viewers will get free access to watch the mentioned films through the Facebook page of Goethe-Institut Bangladesh,

link: (https://m.facebook.com/goetheinstitut.bangladesh/)

Viewers will also get an opportunity to join in a Live Q&A Talk starting at 8 p.m. with two film directors Ms. Borbala Nagy (Dir. Land of Glory) and Mr. Martin Monk (Dir. Favorites). Screenwriter and Director Mahde Hasan will moderate the session.

Synopsis of the 5 short films:

Meeting

Directed by Jannis Alexander Kiefer

Germany 2020 • fiction film • German • 9 min

Three minutes before the online meeting: The welcoming joke is well thought-out, the bottle is neatly tucked into the underwear, and the internet connection is premium - what could possibly go wrong?

https://ag-kurzfilm.de/index.php?lang=en&node=katalog_suche&film=647&sea...

PANNÓNIA DICSÉRETE - LAND OF GLORY

Directed by Borbála Nagy

Filmstill of Land of Glory. Photo: Collected

Germany 2020 • fiction film • Hungarian w. German ST • 27 min.

In the midst of chaos caused by the visit of the prime minister to an ordinary school in Hungary, one of the school girls, Márti, faces a moral dilemma.

https://ag-kurzfilm.de/index.php?lang=en&node=katalog_suche&film=614&sea...

IN DEN BINSEN- RUSHES

Directed by Clara Zoë My-Linh von Arnim

Germany 2020 • fiction film • German • 6 min.

Early morning in the Bavarian woods. Christoph, suffering from a severe hang-over, sits next to his mother on a high seat. While she is aiming at a deer, Christoph tries to come out to her, but this really doesn't seem like the best time.

https://ag-kurzfilm.de/index.php?lang=en&node=katalog_suche&film=2560&se...

FAVORITEN – FAVOURITES

Directed by Martin Monk

Filmstill of Favoriten. Photo: Courtesy

Austria, Germany 2019 • fiction film • German • 18 min

After falling out with her mother, rebellious Sofia wants to hitchhike to Italy in search of her biological father. When she meets middle-aged Michael, who reluctantly agrees to give her a lift, the two strangers develop an unlikely friendship on their shared journey through the Austrian south.

https://ag-kurzfilm.de/index.php?lang=en&node=katalog_suche&film=2591&se...

JUST A GUY

Directed by Shoko Hara

Germany 2020 • anim. documentary • English w. German ST • 15 min

Three women share glimpses of their affection, attraction and relationship with Richard Ramirez, a serial killer and rapist they contacted after he was convicted in the 1980s. Through their perspectives, exchanged letters and emotions are revisited. They are as obsessive as they are hauntingly familiar.

https://ag-kurzfilm.de/index.php?lang=en&node=katalog_suche&film=633&sea...