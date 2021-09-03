Goethe starts the two day virtual conference

Glitz

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 02:43 pm

Related News

Goethe starts the two day virtual conference

From September 3, a two day International Conference (Online) themed M3: Man, Male, Masculine by Goethe-Institutes in Bangladesh and India started

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 02:43 pm
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Tillotama Shome, Meenakshi Shedde, Rubaiyat Hossain, Devashish Makhija. Photo: Courtesy
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Tillotama Shome, Meenakshi Shedde, Rubaiyat Hossain, Devashish Makhija. Photo: Courtesy

From September 3, a two day International Conference (Online) themed M3: Man, Male, Masculine by Goethe-Institutes in Bangladesh and India started.

M3: Man, Male, Masculine is a South-Asian regional project on the theme of masculinities. The project's goal is to talk about the modern vision of masculinity in Bangladesh and India from different perspectives. Through a variety of discursive, cultural, and pedagogical activities, it investigates current views on masculinities throughout the gender spectrum. The International Conference will bring together scholars and artists from South Asia and Europe to share their intellectual and cultural perspectives on the topic.

From the Bangladesh frontier, on September 4 at 5.00 pm BST Esha Aurora (Journalist, Bangladesh) and Fikri Anil Altintas (Writer & #HeForShe Catalyst, Germany) will be in conversation regarding Performing Masculinity. The interactive conversation shall encompass perspectives and contexts of gender performance; the Topic of Honor of ascribed non-white masculinity, Gender-based violence and the concepts of Orientalism in masculinity.

Performing Masculinity will also be discussed within the realm of Contemporary South Asian Cinema. A Panel Discussion moderated by film curator and journalist Meenakshi Shedde. The speakers include- Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (Bangladesh), Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh), Devashish Makhija (India) and Tillotama Shome (India).

Other speakers include Urvashi Butalia (Feminist Researcher & Writer, New Delhi), Florian Fischer (freelance Consultant on Social Issues, Germany), Meena Kandaswamy (anti-caste activist, novelist, India), Michael Meuser (Professor of Sociology, Dortmund University), Sumathi Ramaswamy (Professor of History & International Comparative Studies, Duke University, USA), and more.

Artists like  Aditi Mittal (writer, comedian, actor, India), Anamika Joshi (Spoken-word artist, India), Mandeep Raikhy (Dance practitioner & choreographer, India), Susanne Sachsse (actress, Berlin Germany), Kerstin Rickermann & Silke Beller, Film-makers Germany) and more will be performing in an around the same topic.

Audiences can actively participate in the conference via Zoom and register in advance for the sessions here: https://bit.ly/RegisterGIM3

Goethe-Institute Bangladesh / Goethe-Institut exhibition / Virtual / Virtual conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

23h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

23h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

23h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends