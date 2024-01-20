Lana Del Rey teases internet with unreleased song

Splash

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:31 am

Lana Del Rey teases internet with unreleased song

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:31 am
Lana Del Rey. Photo: Collected
Lana Del Rey. Photo: Collected

Lana Del Rey took to Instagram last night to share a sneak peek of an unreleased song, titling it  'Henry, Come On' in the captions box. The reel has already garnered around 14 million views.

The song is simple with acoustic guitar and her unique, soft singing.

Fans are excited, thinking she might be moving towards country music and adapting her 'country era.'. Del Rey has been exploring this style, having spent time in Alabama and even worked at a Waffle House, and recently covered the song 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'.

Del Rey's ninth album, 'Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', released in March, gained critical acclaim and Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. It also made NME's top 50 albums of 2023. This year, she is set to headline major festivals like Reading & Leeds, Hangout, and Coachella.
 

