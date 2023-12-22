Debosrie Antara and Apeiruss release 'Tumi Chara'

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 06:57 pm

Debosrie Antara and Apeiruss release 'Tumi Chara'

Tumi Chara is written by Sheikh Saami Mahmud, who is also the music director for the song

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 06:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Following her captivating appearance at FUAD AV in FUAD Live in Dhaka and debut duet with Habib Wahid earlier this year, seasoned artist Debosrie Antara is set to enthrall audiences once again with her second feature, "Tumi Chara," alongside Bangladeshi EDM powerhouse Apeiruss.

 

Tumi Chara is written by Sheikh Saami Mahmud, who is also the music director for the song. 

Mahmud said this is a very unusual song that Apeiruss does in general.

However, he felt the singer did justice to the song and the song depicts some thoughts of extreme emotions.

On the other hand, the singer feels that the song has a diverse emotional feeling and listeners will be able to imagine the meaning and message of the sound track depending on their current mindset while listening to the song, as she could relate a lot of different emotions while singing.

"Tumi Chara" offers a glimpse into Antara's multifaceted artistry, setting the stage for her upcoming solo ventures. The track, enriched with Apeiruss' signature EDM beats, is destined to etch its mark on the music charts.

Audiences worldwide will be able to experience "Tumi Chara" on popular streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and all other international platforms, including Apple Music.

