Farooki’s ‘No Land’s Man’ bags nomination at 2021 Busan International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'No Land's Man'. Photo: Collected

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki's English language movie, "No Land's Man" has been nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award at the 2021 Busan Film Festival.

The news was disclosed through screenwriter Rumman Rashid Khan's official Facebook account yesterday afternoon with a post attached to a photo of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the stars of the film.

His Facebook post read: "Some things are good if they come suddenly! For example, No Lands Man's First Look. The English language film "No Land's Man" directed by Mostafa Sarwar Farooki and produced by Anjan Chowdhury, the Managing Director of Maasranga Television, has been nominated for the Kim Ji-seok Award at the Busan Film Festival today! Other nominated films include the works of Brilliante Mendoza from the Philippines, Naoko Ogigami from Japan, Aparna Sen from India! Congrats Anjan Chowdhury Sir, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki Bhai and Team!!!"

"No Land's Man" explores the journey of a South Asian man whose life becomes complicated as he meets an Australian woman in America. The plot gives light to identity crisis and fascism, as the man ventures into a foreign land.

The film also features Bangladeshi singer and actor Tahsan Khan, Megan Mitchel among

Others.

A release date for the film is yet to be declared.