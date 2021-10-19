Chanchal Chowdhury and Bidya Sinha Mim raise voice against Rangpur violence

Glitz

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 07:33 pm

Related News

Chanchal Chowdhury and Bidya Sinha Mim raise voice against Rangpur violence

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 07:33 pm
Chanchal Chowdhury and Bidya Sinha Mim raise voice against Rangpur violence

Popular actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Bidya Sinha Mim expressed concerns over Rangpur arson attack.

"Not Rangpur, our entire motherland is burning," wrote Chanchal Chowdhury on his social media handle referring to the incident which took place on Sunday night.

"Not a single religion on earth advocates revenge. Hence, I demand trial and proper investigations against the perpetrators who instigate communal violence in the name of faith," wrote Bidya Sinha Mim.

"If the country belongs to all of us, then no one should be labelled as "minority." And, if we want to discuss about numerical value then only the sensible citizens around the world should be tagged as majority," stated Bidya.

Chanchal Chowdhury / Bidya Sinha Saha Mim / Temple Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers