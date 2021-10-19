Chanchal Chowdhury and Bidya Sinha Mim raise voice against Rangpur violence

Popular actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Bidya Sinha Mim expressed concerns over Rangpur arson attack.

"Not Rangpur, our entire motherland is burning," wrote Chanchal Chowdhury on his social media handle referring to the incident which took place on Sunday night.

"Not a single religion on earth advocates revenge. Hence, I demand trial and proper investigations against the perpetrators who instigate communal violence in the name of faith," wrote Bidya Sinha Mim.

"If the country belongs to all of us, then no one should be labelled as "minority." And, if we want to discuss about numerical value then only the sensible citizens around the world should be tagged as majority," stated Bidya.