BTS: Megan Thee Stallion gets court clearance to release Butter remix, fans say 'Meg you deserve this'

Glitz

Hindustan Times
26 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 11:29 am

Related News

BTS: Megan Thee Stallion gets court clearance to release Butter remix, fans say 'Meg you deserve this'

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion announced they are collaborating on a remix of Butter. The announcement came after Megan approached the court accusing her label of preventing the song's release

Hindustan Times
26 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 11:29 am
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are collaborating on a Butter remix, Picture: collected
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are collaborating on a Butter remix, Picture: collected

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are collaborating on a new version of the K-pop group's song Butter. The group and the Grammy-award winner confirmed the news on their respective social media handles.

However, the announcement came after Meghan accused that her label, 1501 Complete Entertainment, attempted to stop the song from releasing. The rapper filed a petition against her label and its CEO, Carl Crawford, in a US court and said that they were withholding her from releasing the new song.

According to court documents obtained by Variety, Megan had sought an "emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled". She added that the block on the release of the song would cause 'irreparable damage' to her music career.

The documents, in which she's referred to by her birth name Megan Pete, read, "If Pete is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, 'Butter,' her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry."

Hours later, Billboard reported that Megan was granted a temporary restraining order, allowing her to release the track. The rapper took to Twitter and reacted to the ruling. "Y'all don't even understand how excited I am," she tweeted. Fans took to the thread and showered her with love.

"We're so excited too!!! We know this must have been in the works for so long. We'll get y'all that number 1 for sure!" a fan wrote to Megan. "Megan we know, we are ready for this, army Is ready, the industry it's not, the colab of the year Is coming," another fan commented. "Meg you deserve this I'm so happy for you," a comment read. "We won. Butter Thee Remix is coming," another comment read.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Megan and her label 1501 have had a legal disagreement. Last year, she was allegedly prevented from releasing her EP Suga. At the time, she was granted a temporary restraining order.

BTS / Megan Thee Stallion / Butter remix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

21h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

21h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 