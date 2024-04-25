Megan Thee Stallion sued for harassment

Former cameraman Emilio Garcia, who collaborated with hip-hop sensation Megan Thee Stallion, has taken legal action against her. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges Megan of mistreatment and fostering a hostile and abusive work atmosphere.

Hired in July 2018, Garcia alleges multiple labour code breaches and claims he was not fairly compensated. He recounts disturbing incidents, allegedly witnessed Megan engaging in intimate acts in a moving SUV and also fat-shaming him, contradicting her body-positive message.

Regarding this, Meghan's attorney Alex Spiro says, "This is an employment claim for money with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court," refuting the claims.

