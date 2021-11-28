Bryan Adams tests Covid-19 positive for the second time

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 05:45 pm

Canadian singer and song writer Bryan Adams poses in front of portraits of celebrities he took during a project to aid the "Hear the World" initiative and bring awareness to hearing loss in New York May 1, 2008. Photo: Reuters

Popular musician Bryan Adams has been tested positive for Coronavirus twice within a month.

Bryan shared the news on his Instagram account.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So, it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support," captioned Bryan.

Earlier in October, Bryan had to drop out of his performance at the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony' after he tested positive, reports CNN.

However, his representation informed that Bryan was "fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all."

"It could be that he continued to have the virus in him and that he tested positive and never really got rid of the virus in his system," Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN.

Bryan Adams, who is also a photographer, had arrived in Italy before the promotional events for Pirelli's 2022 Calendar, which he shot photographs for.

The upcoming version of the popular calendar includes photos of several stars including Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop and Normani

