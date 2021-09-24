"Boyosh Holo Amar": Bassbaba Sumon returns with new song

Popular Bangladeshi singer, lyricist, musician and the frontman of rock band Aurthohin, Saidus Salehin Khaled, also popularly known as 'Bassbaba' Sumon, made a glorious comeback to music again with his brand new single "Boyosh Holo Amar," released on his YouTube channel on Thursday night.

With the slogan "Happiness is a choice and life is beautiful," this song marks his comeback after receiving long-tenured treatment in Thailand and Dubai for five months. Written and tuned by Bassbaba Sumon himself, the song features guitarist Mahaan Fahim as the solo guitarist and the music producer.

Ahnaf Salehin, son of Sumon, has also participated in the song with his whistling tune. Describing the song and the emotional journey behind it, Sumon wrote on his official Facebook profile on Wednesday: The song has no bass solo, startling lead, or caricature of drums. This is a track purely based on Mahaan's beautiful acoustic guitar playing upon my lyrics, altogether a simplistic presentation."

"Having said that, this song is about me slowly aging and being almost handicapped and bedridden for over two years. It's a song about me stumbling about in the dark and screaming in agony every night. More significantly, it's a song about me triumphing over adversity and reclaiming my way back to the light," Sumon emotionally demonstrated his feelings regarding the single.

Released on Sumon's verified Facebook page 'Bassbaba Sumon' and YouTube channel 'Bassbaba Sumon & Aurthohin,' the music video for "Boyosh Amar Holo" was shot in Bandarban. The music video is directed by Sumon himself, while the cinematography in the picturesque and serene nature of Bandarban is done by Bakhtiar Hossain, vocal of another popular rock band Bay of Bengal, and a multi-instrumentalist, painter, writer, artistic director and sound designer.

Sumon flew to Bangkok on March 11 for treatment and was admitted to Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital. He was scheduled to undergo spine surgery in Germany, but could not travel due to the Covid-19 situation. He was also tested positive for Covid-19 alongside his son Ahnaf, back in September last year.

Sumon is a cancer-survivor, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2011 and required surgery and chemotherapy. After his long battle with cancer, he got remission from cancer in 2013, however, he had to go through multiple operations and check-ups abroad over the years.

The singer suffered a devastating road accident in Bangkok in 2017 following a recent surgery at that time, and that accident resulted in a massive spine injury for the already ailing singer.

Sumon's last major appearance was at the last Joy Bangla Concert in 2020, surprising his fans and admirers at the venue. After "Boyosh Holo Amar," he is set to drop new singles and complete Authohin's comeback track, in the coming months.