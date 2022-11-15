Aurthohin to release new single, Amar e Gaan, today

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 11:08 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Following four years of inactivity in the band scene, Aurthohin has been picking up pace again through concert appearances in recent times.

The band has officially announced the release of a new single, 'Amar e Gaan', scheduled to come out today at 9:59 PM.

The song will be released alongside a music video, and will be available for streaming on the band's YouTube channel. 

The release of the song was teased by Sumon, aka Bassbaba, on Sunday, on the band's official Facebook fanpage. The post asked fans to keep an eye out for a new release.

The teaser was posted an hour before the actual announcement of the song on Facebook.

The band had been inactive for four years due to Sumon's health issues. After his recovery, they began performing at concerts starting December of last year.

Their most recent show was on 12 November 2022, at a show entitled November Rain. 

The band is also expected to release a new album, Phoenixer Diary-1, in December of this year.

 

