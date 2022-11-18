Bassbaba opens up to fans in heartfelt message

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:28 am

Bassbaba opens up to fans in heartfelt message

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:28 am
Bassbaba opens up to fans in heartfelt message

Bassbaba Sumon posted a heartfelt message yesterday on Aurthohin's Facebook fan group 'Aurthohin Fans' following the release of a new track and music video by the band.

The new track titled 'Amar e gaan' was released on 15 November as a music video and gathered over 150 thousand views on YouTube under 24 hours. 

"There has been a lot of engagement in the group post the release of 'Amar e Gaan's' music video. I want to post some unsaid words here," the Facebook post read. 

The Aurthohin frontman wrote that the only intention behind the band's renewed activity is to give back to its loyal fans, who stuck around and supported the band during its four-year long hiatus. 

The post detailed the singer's ongoing health struggles and noted that Sumon is still not fully recovered despite surviving cancer. "Even though I am cancer-free, I still have a lot of issues with my spine. I find it difficult to travel by car. Even though I can stand for a long duration, I am unable to sit while maintaining a straight posture."

The singer frankly described how the fan reaction to the new release was overwhelming for him. 

"When I started reading the comments after the release, I had to wipe the tears off my eyes because I got really emotional," the Facebook post read. 

Sumon also thanked his fans for inspiring him during his difficult time, saying he is not interested in money or fame and intends to carry on making music only for the fans. 

"I often receive messages where some of you have expressed that I inspired and helped you guys to get through some of the difficult moments of your lives. However, you guys may not even realise that it was actually you who brought me up when I had fallen. At this point in life, I am not doing music for fame or money. I am doing music only for you. The day I feel my reason for doing music has changed, is the day I quit doing music," said the passionate post.

The new track is part of the band's upcoming album 'Phoenixer Diary-1', which is scheduled for release by the end of December of this year.  

Bassbaba Sumon

