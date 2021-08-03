Blake Lively credits Japanese restaurant 'O Ya' for kickstarting romance with Ryan Reynolds

Glitz

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
03 August, 2021

She posted a snap of her husband outside the restaurant and captioned it, “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No Joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Collected
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Collected

The Hollywood star Blake Lively is happily married to Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds since 2012 and recently credits Japanese Restaurant O Ya in Boston, Massachusetts, for kickstarting their romance.

Over the weekend, the couple refreshed their memory and visited the restaurant with their daughters James, six, Inez, four and Betty.

She posted a snap of her husband outside the restaurant and captioned it, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No Joke. No restaurant means more to us."

While sharing another snap of herself and Ryan, she captioned it, "10 years later. We still go out on our first date, but in much more comfortable shoes." 

Black wore a polka dot high slit dress and paired it with exquisite earrings and comfortable sneakers for their date night. Photo: Collected
Black wore a polka dot high slit dress and paired it with exquisite earrings and comfortable sneakers for their date night. Photo: Collected

The picture shows how things have become more organic and lively over the years between the love birds.

Ryan has also shared cute pictures with his wife’s and pulled her leg a bit. He shared a selfie of the pair on his IG account with the caption “Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite Date.” Photo: Collected
Ryan has also shared cute pictures with his wife’s and pulled her leg a bit. He shared a selfie of the pair on his IG account with the caption “Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite Date.” Photo: Collected

In one picture, he cropped his wife's earrings. He posted the picture with an apology for cropping Blake's cute earrings and gave the picture hilarious not by hiding his face behind bold captions.

He penned, "Posting this again because I cut my wife's cute earring. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Recently, Ryan spoke recalled his first meeting with Blake in 2011 on the set of Green Lantern. During an appearance on Smartless Podcast, Ryan revealed he made the first move and said, "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern".

After that, the pair kept in touch as good friends. While scrolling through memory lane, Ryan said, "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston, and I said, Well, I will ride with you. We got on the train, and we rode together." He said, he decided to buy a house together the following week. A year later, in 2012, the pair tied the knot.

