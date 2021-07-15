Anurag Kashyap to co-produce Cannes La Fabrique project ‘Eka’ along with Bangladeshi producers

Glitz

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 03:01 pm

Related News

Anurag Kashyap to co-produce Cannes La Fabrique project ‘Eka’ along with Bangladeshi producers

The filming of "Eka" is set to begin in the middle of 2022

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 03:01 pm
Anurag Kashyap with the team of &quot;Eka.&quot; Photo: Collected
Anurag Kashyap with the team of "Eka." Photo: Collected

Bangladesh-India-France co-production film 'Eka' (Solo) has included Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in their project.

'Eka' (Solo) is one of the 10 films selected from all around the world at La Fabrique Cinéma de l'Institut français 2021 of the Cannes Film Festival, reports Variety.

La Fabrique Cinéma de l'Institut français 2021 is a tailored program designed to help talented young directors from emerging film industries increase their international exposure.

"It is a joy to find something where you can actually collaborate — the power of the idea, the script, and the fact that filmmakers from France and Bangladesh and India can come together to make the film makes me very happy to come aboard. I am very happy to be able to see this film happen," Kashyap told Variety.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Suman Sen, the project is currently at the scripting stage. Arifur Rahman and Bijon of Goopy Bagha Productions from Bangladesh have been co-producing the film with France's renowned producer Dominique Welinski of DW Productions.

"I am glad that the story has connected so many people from across the world. Anurag's presence will give an impetus to kick off our next level of production and help us while mounting the film on the desired canvas," said Suman Sen.
The movie centers around Biplab, a 56-year-old long-term diabetic insurance agent, who sees a huge human toe of a massive under-construction statue in the middle of the main city square every morning on his way to his office in a crowded bus. Fully covered in blue tarpaulin, the statue is supposed to represent the Common Man. The city is keenly waiting for the President to inaugurate the monumental statue. When everything starts going wrong in his life, the feeling that he failed his loved ones the same way society is failing him grows stronger. His guilt transforms into anger and he finds himself giving birth to a mass revolt in his own city. His resistance gives rise to a powerful worldwide movement.

Eka, which has previously participated in the Film Bazaar, Goa, in 2019 and at Torino Next in 2020, is set to begin filming in mid-2022.
 

Top News

Anurag Kashyap / Eka / Cannes La Fabrique / Bangladeshi producers / Goopy Bagha Productions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

21h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident