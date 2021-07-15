Anurag Kashyap to co-produce Cannes La Fabrique project ‘Eka’ along with Bangladeshi producers

Bangladesh-India-France co-production film 'Eka' (Solo) has included Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in their project.

'Eka' (Solo) is one of the 10 films selected from all around the world at La Fabrique Cinéma de l'Institut français 2021 of the Cannes Film Festival, reports Variety.

La Fabrique Cinéma de l'Institut français 2021 is a tailored program designed to help talented young directors from emerging film industries increase their international exposure.

"It is a joy to find something where you can actually collaborate — the power of the idea, the script, and the fact that filmmakers from France and Bangladesh and India can come together to make the film makes me very happy to come aboard. I am very happy to be able to see this film happen," Kashyap told Variety.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Suman Sen, the project is currently at the scripting stage. Arifur Rahman and Bijon of Goopy Bagha Productions from Bangladesh have been co-producing the film with France's renowned producer Dominique Welinski of DW Productions.

"I am glad that the story has connected so many people from across the world. Anurag's presence will give an impetus to kick off our next level of production and help us while mounting the film on the desired canvas," said Suman Sen.

The movie centers around Biplab, a 56-year-old long-term diabetic insurance agent, who sees a huge human toe of a massive under-construction statue in the middle of the main city square every morning on his way to his office in a crowded bus. Fully covered in blue tarpaulin, the statue is supposed to represent the Common Man. The city is keenly waiting for the President to inaugurate the monumental statue. When everything starts going wrong in his life, the feeling that he failed his loved ones the same way society is failing him grows stronger. His guilt transforms into anger and he finds himself giving birth to a mass revolt in his own city. His resistance gives rise to a powerful worldwide movement.

Eka, which has previously participated in the Film Bazaar, Goa, in 2019 and at Torino Next in 2020, is set to begin filming in mid-2022.

