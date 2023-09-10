Anurag Kashyap: The gallant cult-classic filmmaker

In the world of Indian cinema, there's a maverick, akin to Tarantino or Scorsese – he's Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag has successfully redefined the genres of dark, action, crime, vulgar humour and bloodthirst thriller in Bollywood, delivering cult classics one after the other. His movies are generally based on intoxicating vengeance, violence and power and are as bold as they are unforgettable.

Anurag once remarked, "My films don't touch people's hearts. I like to stab people's hearts." It's a statement that sums up his approach to filmmaking – boldly raw and fearlessly honest. Anurag's films are visceral experiences that explore the deepest depths of the human psyche.

One of his groundbreaking works was 'Satya,' which he co-wrote, and another movie he directed called 'Black Friday.' Both were gritty crime thrillers that broke the mould of Bollywood filmmaking. They introduced audiences to a new wave of storytelling.

Anurag's filmography is a goldmine of Bollywood's bold cult classics featuring some of the industry's finest talents. From the epic 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to the psychedelic journey of 'Dev D' and the chilling psychopathy of 'Raman Raghav 2.0' – his films are a masterclass in storytelling.

What sets Anurag apart from others is his gift for discovering and nurturing talent. He's the filmmaker who brought actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Vickey Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao into the limelight – giving them roles that challenge the stereotypes.

In the world of Bollywood, where heavy makeup and glamorous costumes are often the norm, Anurag's films are a breath of fresh air. He believes in the power of realism, preferring his characters to be as real as possible. It's his dedication to authenticity which allows the audience to connect with his characters.

On Anurag's birthday, we pay tribute to the maverick of contemporary Indian cinema – who shattered conventions, redefined genres, and gave voice to stories and characters that might have otherwise remained off the silver screen.