Anurag Kashyap says he'll charge money in lakhs to meet random 'creative geniuses'

Anurag Kashyap. Photo: Collected
Anurag Kashyap. Photo: Collected

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared an angry post for "random people who think they're creative geniuses". 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anurag posted a note announcing that from now on, he will charge money for meeting new people.

He wrote, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The filmmaker added, "If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance (folded hands emoji)."

Recently, Anurag announced that he is set to make his Malayalam film debut as an actor in director Aashiq Abu's upcoming movie Rifle Club. He shared the update on his Instagram.

Sharfu-Suhas, Dileesh Karunakaran and Syam Pushkaran have penned Rifle Club. The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad. Rifle Club will hit the screens on the festive occasion of Onam 2024.

His directorial Kennedy is also in the pipeline for release.

