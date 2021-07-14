Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap all praises for Rehana Maryam Noor

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has showered praises on the Bangladeshi film 'Rehana Maryam Noor', which was the first to be selected for the 'Un Certain Regard' section of the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

While talking to actor Azmeri Haque Badhon, who played the title role, Anurag Kashyap said that the movie is one of the most powerful films of this year that has come out of South Asia.

The filmmaker said, "It feels so good watching the film. It completely shook me when I saw it. The performances, the way it was shot, sound design, rating everything."

He lauded the film as "quite extraordinary".

He also congratulated the country for their first entry to the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, as well as the actor and everyone involved in the making of the film.

The movie of 107 minutes duration was screened at the festival on 7-8 July.

The storyline centres around a medical college teacher, Rehana Maryam Noor, who happens to be a witness to an unfortunate incident on her way home. She decides to fight the system while going against all odds.

Written and directed by Saad, the cast of the film includes Azmeri Haque Badhon, Afia Zahin, Kazi Sami Hasan and Tuhin Tajimul, among others.