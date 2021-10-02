Amazon Prime unveils 'Justin Bieber: One World' documentary trailer

Glitz

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
02 October, 2021

Amazon Prime unveils 'Justin Bieber: One World' documentary trailer

“Justin Bieber: One World” is scheduled to release on 8 October on Amazon Prime

Justin Bieber. Photo: Collected
Justin Bieber. Photo: Collected

Amazon Prime has dropped a trailer of the concert documentary on Justin Bieber titled "Justin Bieber: One World".

Justin Bieber, an artist who literally grew up in front of the world, has become one of the most popular global stars defying all the challenges that ever attempted to hinder his way.

The upcoming documentary directed by Michael D Ratner provides a glimpse into the singer's concert life.

It follows Justin Bieber and his close-knit team in the month which lead up to "T-Mobile presents New Year's Eve Live Concert".

It also features how the singer and his team rehearsed and constructed a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

That New Year's Eve concert at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel to welcome 2021, is significant as it marks Justin's first show in three years.

Millions of fans watched the live-stream of the concert when much of the world remained locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just wanted to create a night that was going to bring people together, and people could just let go and enjoy themselves. I'm excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy," says Justin in the opening shot of the trailer.

The documentary also includes personal self-shot moments between Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

"Justin Bieber: One World" is scheduled to release on 8 October on Amazon Prime. 

Watch the trailer here: 

 

