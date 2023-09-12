'Mujib: the Making of a Nation' screens at 48th Tiff today

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 05:08 pm

'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', a biopic on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is scheduled to be screened today, 13 September, at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (Tiff) being held for 10 days, from 7 to 17 September.

The film will be screened at 6:30 PM (Canadian local time) at the Bell Lightbox Cinema 7, as per the High Commission of Canada to Bangladesh's post on X. 

The movie is a collaborated production of Bangladesh and India, directed by Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal. As a cross-border collaboration, the film is expected to simultaneously hit theatres in both Bangladesh and India, reports local media. 

Arifin Shuvoo plays the character of Bangabandhu and Nusrat Imrose Tisha portrays Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib. Along with them, the movie featured a total of 150 characters, in roles played by more than 100 Bangladeshi artists.

Filming for the movie commenced at Mumbai's Film City on 22 January 2021. Recently, the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, operating under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, issued the censor certificate for 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.

 

