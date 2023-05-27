Four climate documentaries showcased at British Council

Four climate documentaries titled "Short films on Water", depicting adverse consequences of climate change, were showcased at the British Council premises on Saturday.

The four films are- Doprujhiri by Asma Bethee and Latika by Samsul Islam Shopoon from Bangladesh; Our Home, the Sea by Mared Rees and She Sells Shellfish by Lily Tiger Tonkin from Wales, UK.

The films explore the experience of coastal communities and river dwellers against the backdrop of climate breakdown, said a press release.

​Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest. Md Abul Kalam Azad, former secretary to the Prime Minister, and David Knox, director of Programmes, British Council Bangladesh, were also present.

David Knox said, "We aim to bring people together to meet the challenges of climate change. Through the Bangladesh-Cymru Climate Stories films, we can see and understand how close to home these issues can be and hopefully resolve to work towards making real change."

The film screening event is a part of the British Council's observation of the upcoming World Environment Day on 5 June, which encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

The short films were produced under the project "Bangladesh Cymru Climate Stories" by Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival from the United Kingdom with support from the British Council.

Four filmmakers received financial and technical support from Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival to complete their short films, which focus on climate change stories connected to women to create awareness among people.