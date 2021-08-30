Akshay Kumar's BellBottom screened at world's highest mobile theatre in Ladakh

Glitz

Hindustan Times
30 August, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 12:57 pm

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a picture of a mobile cinema theatre in Ladakh that screened his film BellBottom. The film released on August 19

Akshay Kumar&#039;s film released at world&#039;s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh; Picture: Collected
Akshay Kumar's film released at world's highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh; Picture: Collected

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he was thrilled that his recently released film BellBottom was screened at a travelling cinema hall in Ladakh, touted as the world's highest mobile theatre.

Last week, Ladakh got its first inflatable cinema with a private company, PictureTime Digiplex, installing the theatre in the union territory.

The company installed the theatre in Leh and claimed it to be the highest altitude theatre in the world, installed at a height of 11,562 feet.

Akshay's BellBottom, which was released theatrically in the country on August 19, was screened for the Indian Army and CISF personnel on August 22.

The actor took to Twitter and described the mobile theatre as "an amazing feat".

"Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World's highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat!" Kumar, 53, wrote alongside the photo of the cinema hall.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.

Stenzin Tankong's Sekool, the acclaimed short film on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, was screened at the launch of the theatre.

