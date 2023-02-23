Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record for most selfies in 3 mins

While promoting the upcoming film "Selfiee", Akshay Kumar broke a Guinness World Record for taking the highest number of selfies in three minutes.

Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes :) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever."

From the trailer, it appears that the plot of "Selfiee" has Akshay Kumar playing a superstar with Emraan Hashmi as his fan. The fan wants a selfie with the star which somehow turns into a big conflict, reports The Indian Express.

Akshay Kumar has had a less than exciting run at the movies since last year. With five films releasing in 2022 – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli, Akshay found himself in a difficult spot as all these films were panned by the audience and critics.

Recently, it was reported that Akshay is back in the "Hera Pheri" franchise and a photo from the set suggests that he has started shooting for the film with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Akshay =previously said that he had stepped out of the film because he wasn't satisfied with the script.

"Selfiee" releases in theatres on 24 February.