Yamaha debuts limited edition XSR155 for Thailand

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
01 January, 2022, 04:30 pm

Yamaha worked with Thai custom motorcycle shop Zeus Customs to build a 100 limited edition version of their XSR155 cafe racer.

Unveiled in the recently concluded Thailand Motor Expo, the custom Zeus XSR155  features multiple cosmetic modifications. The stock handlebars have been replaced with low-slung clip-ons, while the front and rear fenders are cropped to give the bike a leaner stance.

There is a new headlight assembly at the front, while the standard seat has been replaced with one done in a ribbed pattern and faux leather upholstery. Finally, a unique matte gray colour scheme with matching blacked-out elements has been applied to the bike.

Apart from these modifications, the Zeus Customs Yamaha XSR155 remains mechanically identical to that of the standard motorcycle. 

  

