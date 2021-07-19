Bajaj rolls out Discover 110 & 125 for Bangladesh

Wheels

Uttara Motors is offering the Discover 110 for BDT 1,18,500 and Discover 125 for BDT 1,33,500 respectively.

Uttara Motors Limited has introduced two new variants of their Discover commuter series motorcycles for the Bangladesh market.

According to the press release, the new models —Discover 110 & 125— features notable safety upgrades such as a gear indicator, combined braking system, and intelligent service reminder. Besides these, the bikes also feature 4 new paint schemes, new 3D decals, tubeless tires and a "quilt" passenger seat.

Powering the Discover 110 is a 115.45cc DTS-I engine generating 8.6ps at 7000 RPM and 9.81nm of or torque at 5000 RPM. While the 125's 124.5 DTS-I engine makes 11ps at 7500 RPM and 11nm of or torque at 5500 RPM.

Uttara Motors is offering the Discover 110 for BDT 1,18,500 and Discover 125 for BDT 1,33,500  respectively.  The company is also offering a one-time BDT 3,000 discount as part of their 2021 Eid campaign.

