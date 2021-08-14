2022 Acura NSX Type S: Going out with a bang

The second-generation NSX had something of a troubled life. When it was introduced in 2016, it was shunned by enthusiasts for "not being a true successor" to the original, thanks to its forward thinking hybrid powertrain.

Others found the new car's six-figure sticker price to be "too expensive" and conveniently forgot that adjusted for inflation, the first generation was also a six figure car.

Despite all the criticism, Honda held its ground and went ahead with the new design, with enthusiasts moving on as other "sacrilege" cars made their debut. And after a six year production run, the company is finally retiring the second-generation NSX, and it saved the best for that last.

The 2022 Acura NSX Type S is going to be the swan song of the model, and Honda is only making 350 of them. Powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V-6 three-motor hybrid system, the Type S will make a whopping 600HP and 492lb-ft of torque, which is 27HP and 16lb-ft over the regular model.

Upgrades include NSX GT3 Evo race car turbos, a bigger front grille, carbon roof and spoiler and a tweaked nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox that can now upshift 50 percent quicker and has a new "rapid downshift" mode.

On the hybrid side of things, the battery capacity has been increased by 20 percent while the output is 10 percent higher. The gear ratio has also been tweaked, reduced to 8.050:1 instead of 10.382:1 found on standard NSX.

In addition to all the Type S upgrades, Honda will also offer a $13,00 lightweight package that adds carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber engine cover, and carbon interior trim. Overall reducing the curb weight by 26.2KG.

Honda is now taking pre-orders for the new car. Pricing starts at $169,500. As for Bangladesh's market, the price will vary as the Acura NSX Type S falls under the grey market import category.